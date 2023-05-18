Jenny McCarthy Pops in Barbiecore Dress and 7-Inch Heels for ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Finale

Jenny McCarthy shone brightly in Barbiecore style for the season 9 finale of “The Masked Singer.”

The comedian wore a vibrant hot pink Valentino silk minidress with a pronounced off-the-shoudler neckline and structured skirt for the occasion. Her accessories further elevated the look, as she donned hot pink elbow-length gloves and tights to streamline her ensemble.

The actress stepped into a matching set of Valentino’s Discobox platform pumps to complete her outfit. The $1,400 style featured hot pink patent leather uppers with buckled ankle straps. The leather-covered platform soles — totaling 3.1 inches in height — were topped with closed toes, and further elevated with daring block heels totaling 7.1 inches in height. The style further elevated McCarthy’s outfit with a bold spin, thanks to its sky-high height and monochrome color scheme.

Valentino’s Discobox platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

Leather platform pumps are a top trend today, with the same Valentino style worn by Lori Harvey during New York Fashion Week. In 2022, Anne Hathaway also wore the same pink pair in a viral moment at Valentino’s Fall 2023 couture fashion show, as well.

The ultimate showdown unfolded between Macaw and Medusa in the season finale as The Masked Singer Season 9 reached a thrilling end. The tension was palpable as these two covert celebrities vied for the coveted Golden Mask trophy. Assisted by the discerning judges—Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke—the difficult decision had to be made as Macaw and Medusa delivered their final two show-stopping performances.

The participants of Season 9 bring an astonishing array of accomplishments to the table. Together, they have amassed an impressive total of 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy victories, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 published books, 2 Tony Award nominations, 5 lifetime achievement honors, 4 stars on the illustrious Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an astounding collective record sales of 95,231,000.

