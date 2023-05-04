Jennifer Lopez’s Fashion Week: The Star of ‘The Mother’ Goes Wild in Valentino, Floats in 6-Inch Heels & Serves Stylish Looks on Promo Tour

Jennifer Lopez is keeping it busy. Right after taking over the Met Gala red carpet in a custom Ralph Lauren dress on Monday, the multi-hyphenate artist kicked off the promotional tour for her upcoming Netflix film, “The Mother,” while also spreading the word about her new cocktail brand Delola and gushing over her husband, Ben Affleck.

In two days, Lopez stopped by the “Today” show, “Live With Kelly And Mark,” “Today With Hoda & Jenna” and “The View.” Between one interview and the other, she was also photographed around New York City serving different looks — all styled by Hannah Margeson.

Lopez started her promo tour on Wednesday, wearing a green organza sheer blouse and a green leather pencil skirt from Del Core’s One Abstract Collection for her “Today” show appearance. She completed the look with Uncommon Matters hoops, Cadar’s evil eye ring and Gianvito Rossi’s Metropolis 70 nude sandals.

Hoda Kotb and Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday’s “Today” show. CREDIT: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

On the show, the star talked about being a mother to her teenagers and life with her husband, Ben Affleck. Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, also made a quick appearance on the show to say she always knew her daughter and Affleck would get back together.

Speaking of J.Lo’s mother, the singer was photographed with Rodríguez in SoHo. Lopez was wearing the same Gianvito Rossi sandals, this time paired with a black catsuit and an oversized beige coat.

Jennifer Lopez visits Sadelle’s in New York City with her mom. CREDIT: GC Images

Things got wilder later on Wednesday. Lopez dressed up in head-to-toe leopard print for her interview on “Live With Kelly And Mark.” The singer wore a Valentino minidress with sequin-embellished tights and matching pumps.

Jennifer Lopez leaving “Live with Kelly and Mark.” CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Lopez’s “Live With Kelly And Mark” interview is set to air this Friday.

The singer met host Hoda Kotb once again for another interview, this time airing on “Today With Hoda & Jenna.” For the occasion, the singer embraced the lux leather trend, wearing a black leather dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. She elevated her look with Andrea Wazen’s black leather boots.

Jennifer Lopez sits down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. CREDIT: NBC

Continuing her fashionable streak, Lopez started her Thursday morning matching the gloomy weather of Manhattan in a gray monochromatic outfit. Carrying a cream Valentino Garavani Roman Stud shoulder bag, Lopez arrived at “The View” studios in a wool Chesterfield coat and cashmere flared jumpsuit with a Gloria belt, all from the fall 2023 Michael Kors Collection. The look was completed with a pair of Valentino Garavani’s Tan-Go platform pumps in transparent polymer material with 6-inch block heels.

Jennifer Lopez arriving to “The View.” CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA On “The View,” Lopez talked about Affleck’s parenting qualities. “It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes. He’s just so in tune,” she said.

After her interview, Lopez continued her fashionable week and changed into a new outfit. The star donned a plunging gray blazer, tucked into a gray flapper-inspired fringe dress. As for footwear, she repeated the soaring 6-inch platform heels from her “The View” arrival.

Jennifer Lopez leaving “The View.” CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Lopez stars in Niki Caro’s “The Mother,” which premieres on May 12 on Netflix. The film tells the story of an assassin who needs to come out of hiding to protect her daughter. Portrait photographer Annie Leibowitz was responsible for shooting promotional pictures of the movie, including the poster.

Jennifer Lopez in Netflix’s “The Mother.”

