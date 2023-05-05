Jennifer Lopez Elevates Black Versace Dress With Strappy Sandals From Her Revolve Collection at ‘The Mother’ Screening

On Thursday night, Jennifer Lopez arrived in style to screen her latest project, “The Mother,” at The Paris Theater in New York. The Netflix action film features the multi-hyphenate star alongside Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal in a thrilling film about a former military assassin who emerges from seclusion to safeguard her unknown daughter from vengeful criminals.

The actress dressed up in a black dress from Versace that fell below her knees. Her stylist, Rob Zangardi, coupled the frock with jewels from Ye Prem that accented her neck and arms like a dream. Her mixed blonde tresses were styled in loose waves that draped her shoulders effortlessly.

Jennifer Lopez arrives to the screening of “The Mother” at The Paris Theater on May 04, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

On her feet, she selected the x Revolve Star Sandal from the JLO Jennifer Lopez collaboration with the fashion brand. Crafted with a combination of suede and textile materials, this shoe features a manmade sole and has been manufactured in China. The ankle wrap tie of the shoe is adorned with sparkling crystals and can be fastened with buckle closure. The shoe also comes with a faux leather lining and has a pointed-toe design. Standing at approximately 4.5 inches, the heel height of this shoe is sure to turn heads.

Jennifer Lopez arrives to the screening of “The Mother” at The Paris Theater on May 04, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

In March, the renowned singer released her inaugural JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection, which boasts a range of high-heeled sandals, boots, and pumps in a variety of colors such as black, white, gold, brown, and silver. The line also showcases exquisite details such as glistening crystals, leopard patterns, feathers, PVC and textured reptilian imprints. The campaign for the collection is also visually stunning.

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the fashion industry, having ventured into various fashion projects throughout her career. The multi-talented entertainer collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti to create a high-end shoe line in 2017 and later launched her own shoe collection in 2020, which was named after her. In addition to this, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress has also served as a brand ambassador for Coach, Versace, Guess and other fashion brands.

