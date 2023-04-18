Jennifer Lopez Goes Blue in Sheer Pleated Dress & Satin Boots for ‘The Mother’

Jennifer Lopez brought vibrant color to her latest press day for “The Mother.” The Netflix thriller film, which Lopez stars in alongside Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal, debuts on the streaming service on May 12.

While prepping for press work behind the scenes, Lopez was captured on Instagram in a bright blue outfit. The star — who’s just released her own Delola cocktail brand, a JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve shoe collection and starred in Coach’s Mother’s Day campaign — posed in a cobalt blue Alexandre Vauthier dress. Her attire featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a high neckline, draped sleeves and tiered handkerchief skirt, all covered in thin pleats.

Lopez’s outfit, which was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, was finished with gleaming silver metal bangles, rings and thick geometric hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Lopez’s outfit was finished with a matching pair of Vauthier boots. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer‘s set included cobalt satin uppers with knee-high shafts and triangular pointed toes. For a dramatic twist, each shaft featured tiers of the same pleated handkerchief silk that was seen in her dress, forming a multi-textured moment. The footwear was sleekly completed with thin 4-inch stiletto heels, bringing Lopez’s look a height-boosting finish.

Lopez’s true blue moment follows her debut JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection launch this month. The line— which Lopez also modeled in its accompanying campaign — features an array of heeled sandals, pumps and boots in a palette of black, white, gold, brown and silver. All are accented by slick detailing perfect for night-out dressing, including sparkling crystals, leopard prints, feathers, PVC and reptilian embossments. Retailing from $145-$275, the first drop is now available on Revolve.com.

Jennifer Lopez attends the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

