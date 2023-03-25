Jennifer Lopez Takes Her Lux Style in Fur Coat & Sunglasses to SZA’s SOS Tour With Her Kids

Jennifer Lopez shared a video to her Instagram yesterday taken during SZA’s SOS tour in Los Angeles.

The short clip saw The “On The Floor” songstress videoing herself standing in the crowd before panning over to her children Max and Emme Muñiz who were excitedly watching the show alongside her.

For the concert, Lopez was outfitted in what appeared to be a massive fur coat in light brown with an oversized collar that kept the hitmaker extra warm. The performer’s coat eclipsed whatever outfit she was wearing on underneath.

On the accessories front, the “Shotgun Wedding” actress donned large rounded black shades with gold frames and ombre lenses. As for her hair, Lopez opted for a slicked-back look, taming her lengthy dark brown tresses back into what looked like a high ponytail for good measure.

Lopez’s shoes were not visible in the video, however, she regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Related Saweetie Slips Into Walmart Jeans & Platforms With Hello Kitty Bra Top for 'RapCaviar Presents' Summer Walker Celebrates Daughter Bubbles' 2nd Birthday in Denim Overalls & Pink Slides Ashley Graham Poses in Ripped Denim Jersey Dress and Strappy Sandals

Jennifer Lopez attends the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

PHOTOS: See some of Jennifer Lopez’s best street style looks over the years.