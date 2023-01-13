Jennifer Lopez Shines in Gold-Dipped Platforms & White Linen for ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez took a sharp approach to glamour while promoting her latest film, “Shotgun Wedding.” The action comedy, which Lopez stars in alongside Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, D’Arcy Carden and Lenny Kravitz, premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video on Jan. 27.

In a new post on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared her latest ensemble while promoting the film: a sharp white linen collared shirt, tucked into a set of matching trousers. Cinched with a thin gold belt, her Michael Kors outfit was layered beneath a matte matching white collared coat by styling team Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Layered gold lariat charm necklaces and a set of drop earrings from Foundrae sharply finished her outfit.

When it came to footwear, the “This Is Me…Then” musician strapped into a set of platform sandals. Her style included thin upper toe straps, as well as thick block heels, all crafted from high-shine metallic gold leather. The shiny set added glamorous finish to her ensemble, while remaining dynamic for daytime wear.

The moment comes after Lopez was seen in the film’s newest trailer, wearing a destroyed wedding dress and combat boots while in-character as Darcy — a woman celebrating her wedding day at a tropical resort, which takes a dark turn from a hostage situation. Lopez’s gown initially appeared in the film’s first trailer, which was released in Oct. 2022.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Since 2020, Lopez has also dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, including Guess and Giuseppe Zanotti, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, currently retailing from $40 to $300.

