Jennifer Lopez Does Power Dressing With Sheer Blouse at Met Gala 2023 After Party in 6-Inch Louboutins

Jennifer Lopez looked classy as she arrived at the Met Gala after party in New York on Monday night.

The “Hustlers” star wore a white button-down Ralph Lauren top with a popped collar and a sheer panel that lined the sides of the top and encompassed the flowing short sleeves. She layered the blouse with a black velvet blazer coat that covered the sleeves of her satin gloves. She added a black high-waisted maxi skirt that had a slight slit. The look is from the designer’s fall 2019 collection.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at Met Gala after party in New York on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Met Gala After Party

Lopez accessorized the look with a sparkling ring, a pair of diamond earrings, and a black velvet Roger Vivier pouch with a silver linked chain and a crystal-embellished clasp and lining. She kept her light brown hair in a sleek bun keeping the focus on her minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy nude pink lip.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Louboutin pumps. The satin heels featured a heel encompassed by a pleated panel that ended right by a thin ankle strap. The pumps brought towering height to the look with a platform sole and a stiletto heel that was about 6 inches tall.

Lopez’s look was put together by styling duo Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi who can also be credited for Lily Collins, Cara Delevingne, and Kerry Washington’s looks at the Met Gala last night.

A Met Gala veteran, Lopez has made 12 appearances at the star-studded event throughout her career. While the multi-hyphenate skipped last year, she commanded attention in 2021 wearing Ralph Lauren and affordable DSW heels. The hitmaker has long been a fan of soaring platform heels and this year, she launched a new shoe line exclusively with Revolve. J-Lo has also served as an ambassador for Coach, Versace and Guess. In 2019, she was the recipient of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Fashion Icon Award.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

