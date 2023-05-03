Jennifer Lopez Goes Wild in Head-to-Toe Leopard Print & Stiletto Pumps to Promote ‘The Mother’ on ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’

Jennifer stepped out in fierce fashion while out in New York today.

The world-renowned singer stopped by “Live with Kelly and Mark.” Lopez has been making rounds to promote her new Netflix film, “The Mother.” The new action movie, in which Lopez is joined by Joseph Fiennes and Gael Garcia Bernal, will be released on May 12.

Lopez donned a head-to-toe leopard-print ensemble for the appearance. Her outfit consisted of a Valentino minidress that featured dark brown feathery accents on the cuffs of the sleeve. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” artist styled her dress with bedazzled leopard print leggings.

Jennifer Lopez leaves "Live with Kelly and Mark" on May 3, 2023, in New York.

Jennifer Lopez leaves “Live with Kelly and Mark” on May 3, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

To amp up the glam factor, the triple threat entertainer accessorized with square-tinted sunglasses, dangling gold earrings and a small leopard print Valentino handbag. Lopez’s hair was styled half up, half down and she complemented her look with soft glowy makeup.

Committing to an animal print theme, the “On The Floor” musician slipped into a pair of leopard print pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette featured a sharp, triangular pointed toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Jennifer Lopez leaves “Live with Kelly and Mark” on May 3, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The classic slip-on style matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s leopard pumps while appearing on “Live with Kelly and Mark” on May 3, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection and later releasing a namesake shoe line with DSW in 2020. The “Shotgun Wedding” actress recently released an exclusive shoe collection with Revolve, JLO by Jennifer Lopez. She has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more.

Jennifer Lopez leaves “Live with Kelly and Mark” on May 3, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.