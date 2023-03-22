Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Her Lace-Up Heels for JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve’s Second Drop

Jennifer Lopez is taking slick heels to new heights this spring, thanks to her new JLO Jennifer Lopez collection with Revolve — and its next offering takes her approach to dynamic style one step further.

In a new photo shot by Dennis Leupold, Lopez poses unclothed, with her hair tied in two lengthy, voluminous ponytails. Her only attire is her viral diamond wedding ring from husband Ben Affleck, as well as a set of new lace-up sandals from JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve’s second drop — confirmed to launch in April.

Jennifer Lopez for JLO Jennifer Lopez’s second drop. CREDIT: Dennis Leupold

The style features matte white uppers with pointed soles, stiletto heels and thin lace-up straps, which Lopez wrapped all the way up her thighs.

Though the lace-up pair won’t be released until next month, Lopez is on a hot streak with her namesake shoe line’s new co-branded Revolve collection. Last week, the actress launched its first drop with an exclusive soirée in Beverly Hills, wearing a shimmering sequined cutout slit Julien Macdonald dress with towering purple platform sandals.

Jennifer Lopez attends the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

Lopez’s debut JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection was released last week. The line— which Lopez also modeled in its accompanying campaign — features an array of heeled sandals, pumps and boots in a palette of black, white, gold, brown and silver. All are accented by slick detailing perfect for night-out dressing, including sparkling crystals, leopard prints, feathers, PVC and reptilian embossments. Retailing from $145-$275, the first drop is now available on Revolve.com.

