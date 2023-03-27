Jennifer Lopez Serves ‘Amore’ in Lacy Lingerie for Her Debut Intimissimi Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

That’s amore! Jennifer Lopez brought true romance to her debut campaign for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi. The moment follows her announcement as the label’s global brand ambassador this spring.

In a new campaign video on Instagram, Lopez lounged on a bed in a deep pink $69 balconette bra and $18 panties, each trimmed with elegant ivory floral lace. The romantic set was paired with a matching $159 silk kimono robe, seen as Lopez sipped espresso, danced and even chased away paparazzi.

In imagery from the accompanying campaign, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer can be seen lounging in the same pink lingerie – as well as its counterpart: a lace-trimmed $69 bra and $18 panties, in addition to a silky $139 jacket, cast in a smooth turquoise hue.

Jennifer Lopez stars in Intimissimi’s spring campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Intimissimi

Related Jennifer Lopez Takes Her Lux Style in Fur Coat & Sunglasses to SZA's SOS Tour With Her Kids Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Her Lace-Up Heels for JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve's Second Drop Sydney Sweeney Models Tory Burch's Logo Mules & Chunky Retro Sneakers in Rome

Rounding out Lopez’s Intimissimi looks was a luxe take to loungewear: a white silk $139 jacket and $119 pajama pants, which Lopez dynamically layered over a $69 scarlet bra trimmed in intricate ivory lace.

Jennifer Lopez stars in Intimissimi’s spring campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Intimissimi

Lopez’s Intimissimi moment follows her debut JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection launch this month. The line— which Lopez also modeled in its accompanying campaign — features an array of heeled sandals, pumps and boots in a palette of black, white, gold, brown and silver. All are accented by slick detailing perfect for night-out dressing, including sparkling crystals, leopard prints, feathers, PVC and reptilian embossments. Retailing from $145-$275, the first drop is now available on Revolve.com.

Jennifer Lopez for JLO Jennifer Lopez’s second drop. CREDIT: Dennis Leupold

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

PHOTOS: Discover Jennifer Lopez’s sleek shoe style in the gallery.