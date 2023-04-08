Jennifer Lopez Teases Track from Upcoming Album ‘This Is Me…Now’ in Fur Coat and Chunky White Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez shared an Instagram slideshow of images and videos showing her all cozied up at the beach.

Sitting on the shore enjoying a hot drink, the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress snapped a photo of herself and a quick video of the waves accompanied by the caption, “Share a pic of yourself right NOW using #ThisIsMeNow and I’ll share my faves 🤍.” The caption also featured lyrics from a track off of her upcoming album, “This Is Me…Now.”

For her relaxing day on the beach, Lopez was outfitted in what appeared to be a fur coat in light brown with long sleeves and an oversized collar, along with what looked to be a zip-up closure that kept the hitmaker extra warm. The performer’s coat covered most of the outfit she was wearing underneath, but it looked like the performer was dressed in white trousers.

Although they weren’t visible in the post, Lopez donned a casual pair of white sneakers with rounded toes and laces. The sneaker is a popular pick for the hitmaker and a consistent go-to in her shoe lineup. The style definitely looks cushy and easy to walk in, making for the ultimate lounging shoe.

Jennifer Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions.

And throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures, including recently launching a footwear collaboration with Revolve. She previously partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection, and in 2020, launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

Lopez also has been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented her with its Fashion Icon Award.

