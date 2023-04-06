Jennifer Lopez Gets Romantic in Floral Ruched Skirt & Clear Sandals to Promote Her Own Cocktail Brand Delola

Jennifer Lopez shared a short video to her TikTok on Wednesday, revealing a behind-the-scenes moment from the campaign for her new cocktail brand, Delola.

The singer announced yesterday that she is releasing her very own spritzer brand, with three different gluten-free cocktails crafted from botanicals, including The Paloma Rosa Spritz, The Bella Berry Spritz and The L’Orange Spritz.

In the TikTok video, Lopez was outfitted in a yellow halter-style top that sat off the shoulders with a floral print, billowing sleeves and a large floral appliqué fastened to the front. She wore a floral skirt with ruching detailing to complete her look.

On her feet, Lopez opted for strappy sandal heels. The heel itself appeared to be skinny and long while the toes were pointed, making for a dainty construction. Thick clear straps ran across the top of Lopez’s feet while thin pink straps wound around her ankles.

Lopez also shared a look at her cocktail creation in a video posted to her Instagram along with the caption, “The secret is out!!! I’m proud to share with you @DELOLA … my new collection of unique, mixology-level ready to enjoy spritzes. More is #OnTheJLo. Let’s live the #DelolaLife together ✨💙 📸 @gregswalesart.”

The promotional video saw the performer sipping on her hand-crafted spritzes on the scenic Italian coast spliced together with clips of Lopez speaking about her process of crafting the brand.

Jennifer Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. Lopez has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

