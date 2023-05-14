Jennifer Lopez Pairs Cropped Sweater & Jeans with Air Jordan Sneakers for Lunch with Child Emme Muniz

Jennifer Lopez gave casual daytime style a sharp spin for a family lunch date.
On Saturday, Lopez took a stroll and went to lunch with her child, Emme Muniz, in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the “Mother” actress wore a cropped black knit sweater with a pair of blue denim wide-legged jeans. The casual set was elevated with black-framed aviator sunglasses, as well as large gold hoop earrings.
Lopez also elevated her ensemble with a small reptilian black leather Hermés Birkin handbag, featuring gold hardware and a glossy sheen. Muniz, meanwhile, was also casually dressed in denim shorts, navy blue and white Converse high-top sneakers and an oversized navy Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt.
When it came to footwear, Lopez slipped on a pair of Air Jordan sneakers to complete her outfit. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer‘s style included rounded toes with flat gray and white outsoles. The lace-up pair also included black, gray and white paneled uppers for a sporty finish, complementing Lopez’s dark outfit accents while remaining casual and relaxed.
For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Outside of stylish shoes, the innovative star has also established herself in the shoe world, launching a footwear collection in collaboration with Revolve in March.
