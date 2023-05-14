×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Lopez Pairs Cropped Sweater & Jeans with Air Jordan Sneakers for Lunch with Child Emme Muniz

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
jlo-emme-sneakers-lunch
Jennifer Lopez’s “The Mother” Promo Tour Wardrobe
Jennifer Lopez’s “The Mother” Promo Tour Wardrobe
Jennifer Lopez’s “The Mother” Promo Tour Wardrobe
Jennifer Lopez’s “The Mother” Promo Tour Wardrobe
View Gallery 15 Images

Jennifer Lopez gave casual daytime style a sharp spin for a family lunch date.

On Saturday, Lopez took a stroll and went to lunch with her child, Emme Muniz, in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the “Mother” actress wore a cropped black knit sweater with a pair of blue denim wide-legged jeans. The casual set was elevated with black-framed aviator sunglasses, as well as large gold hoop earrings.

Jennifer Lopez, Emme Muniz, Nike, Air Jordan, sneakers, black sneakers, gray sneakers, white sneakers, lace up sneakers, womens sneakers, jeans, blue jeans, denim jeans, sweater, cropped sweater, Birkin, Hermes, Hermes Birkin, Birkin bag
(L-R): Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz go to lunch in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023.
CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez also elevated her ensemble with a small reptilian black leather Hermés Birkin handbag, featuring gold hardware and a glossy sheen. Muniz, meanwhile, was also casually dressed in denim shorts, navy blue and white Converse high-top sneakers and an oversized navy Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt.

Jennifer Lopez, Emme Muniz, Nike, Air Jordan, sneakers, black sneakers, gray sneakers, white sneakers, lace up sneakers, womens sneakers, jeans, blue jeans, denim jeans, sweater, cropped sweater, Birkin, Hermes, Hermes Birkin, Birkin bag
Jennifer Lopez goes to lunch in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023.
CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Lopez slipped on a pair of Air Jordan sneakers to complete her outfit. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer‘s style included rounded toes with flat gray and white outsoles. The lace-up pair also included black, gray and white paneled uppers for a sporty finish, complementing Lopez’s dark outfit accents while remaining casual and relaxed.

Jennifer Lopez, Emme Muniz, Nike, Air Jordan, sneakers, black sneakers, gray sneakers, white sneakers, lace up sneakers, womens sneakers, jeans, blue jeans, denim jeans, sweater, cropped sweater, Birkin, Hermes, Hermes Birkin, Birkin bag
A closer look at Lopez’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA
Jennifer Lopez, Emme Muniz, Nike, Air Jordan, sneakers, black sneakers, gray sneakers, white sneakers, lace up sneakers, womens sneakers, jeans, blue jeans, denim jeans, sweater, cropped sweater, Birkin, Hermes, Hermes Birkin, Birkin bag
(L-R): Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz go to lunch in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023.
CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Outside of stylish shoes, the innovative star has also established herself in the shoe world, launching a footwear collection in collaboration with Revolve in March.

PHOTOS: Discover Jennifer Lopez’s tour style for “The Mother in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad