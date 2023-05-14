Jennifer Lopez Pairs Cropped Sweater & Jeans with Air Jordan Sneakers for Lunch with Child Emme Muniz

Jennifer Lopez gave casual daytime style a sharp spin for a family lunch date.

On Saturday, Lopez took a stroll and went to lunch with her child, Emme Muniz, in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the “Mother” actress wore a cropped black knit sweater with a pair of blue denim wide-legged jeans. The casual set was elevated with black-framed aviator sunglasses, as well as large gold hoop earrings.

(L-R): Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz go to lunch in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez also elevated her ensemble with a small reptilian black leather Hermés Birkin handbag, featuring gold hardware and a glossy sheen. Muniz, meanwhile, was also casually dressed in denim shorts, navy blue and white Converse high-top sneakers and an oversized navy Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt.

Jennifer Lopez goes to lunch in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Lopez slipped on a pair of Air Jordan sneakers to complete her outfit. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer‘s style included rounded toes with flat gray and white outsoles. The lace-up pair also included black, gray and white paneled uppers for a sporty finish, complementing Lopez’s dark outfit accents while remaining casual and relaxed.

A closer look at Lopez’s sneakers. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

(L-R): Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz go to lunch in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Outside of stylish shoes, the innovative star has also established herself in the shoe world, launching a footwear collection in collaboration with Revolve in March.

