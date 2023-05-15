Jennifer Lopez Flatters Her Feet in Caged Espadrilles With Child Emme Muniz in Converse on Mother’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez was elegantly dressed to celebrate Mother’s Day this week.

On Sunday, Lopez was spotted with her child, Emme Muniz, and mother-in-law Christopher Anne Boldt in Los Angeles while meeting husband Ben Affleck. For the occasion, the “Mother” actress wore a white midi dress with an off-the-shoulder bodice, rounded elbow-length sleeves and a tiered hem. The lightweight piece included an allover deep blue toile print for a romantic finish, as well as a ruffled neckline.

(L-R): Christopher Anne Boldt and Jennifer Lopez celebrate Mother’s Day together in Los Angeles on May 14, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez opted to accent her ensemble with a round white leather shoulder bag, as well as tinted aviator sunglasses and a small pendant necklace. Muniz, meanwhile, was casually outfitted in a navy and maroon paisley-printed sweater with denim jean shorts and a pair of dark navy blue high-top Converse sneakers.

Related Jennifer Lopez Pairs Cropped Sweater & Jeans With Nike Air Force 1s for Lunch With Child Emme Muniz Jennifer Lopez Slips On Barely-There Sandals & Vintage Donna Karan Dress for 'The Mother' Press Tamara Mellon and Daughter Minty Debut a Shoe Capsule Just in Time for Mother's Day

When it came to footwear, Lopez slipped on a pair of summer-worthy wedge sandals complete her outfit. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer‘s style included rounded toes with flat white insoles, cutout toe straps and ankle straps. The pair was finished with its signature silhouette base: woven raffia outsoles that connected to its lifted fronts to form a triangular “wedge” silhouette, totaling at least 4 inches tall to provide Lopez with a sharp height boost.

(L-R): Emme Muniz, Christopher Anne Boldt and Jennifer Lopez celebrate Mother’s Day together in Los Angeles on May 14, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Outside of stylish shoes, the innovative star has also established herself in the shoe world, launching a footwear collection in collaboration with Revolve in March.

Elevate your summer outfits with wedge sandals.

Nine West’s Jills wedges. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Jills wedge sandals, $80 (was $95).

Marc Fisher’s Zarah wedges. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Zarah wedge sandals, $89.

Paige’s Tami wedges. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Paige Tami wedge sandals, $298.

PHOTOS: Discover Jennifer Lopez’s tour style for “The Mother“ in the gallery.