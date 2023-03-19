×
Jennifer Lopez Shines in Sequined Dress and 6-Inch Heels at JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Party

By Aaron Royce
Jennifer Lopez brought head-to-toe glamour to Los Angeles while celebrating her JLO Jennifer Lopez shoe line’s exclusive new drop with Revolve. The Beverly Hills event featured an equally starry guest list, including Chloe and Halle Bailey, Tiffany Haddish and Christina Milian.

During the occasion on Saturday night, Lopez posed in a shimmering outfit. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s ensemble, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, featured a metallic floor-length Julien Macdonald dress crafted from shimmering, dark fabric with thin layered sequins and glimmering hues of pink, purple and yellow. The piece included a sleeveless one-shouldered silhouette with a cinched cutout bodice, which flowed into a pleated skirt with a dynamic thigh-high slit. Lopez’s ensemble was accented with gleaming gold hexagonal drop earrings, as well as a metallic Jeffrey Levinson clutch and black feathered David Koma evening jacket for added flair.

Jennifer Lopez attends the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023.
CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

When it came to shoes, Lopez strapped into a set of sky-high heels to complete her outfit. The “This Is Me…Then” musician‘s pair featured light purple uppers crafted from metallic leather, giving her outfit a romantic finish. The set’s crossed front and wraparound ankle straps formed a slick cutout appearance, which were secured atop thick platform soles and 6-inch heels f0r a soaring height boost.

A closer look at Lopez’s platforms.
CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

Lopez’s soirée was held the same day as the launch of her first JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection drop. The line— which Lopez also modeled in its accompanying campaign — features an array of heeled sandals, pumps and boots in a palette of black, white, gold, brown and silver. All are accented by slick detailing perfect for night-out dressing, including sparkling crystals, leopard prints, feathers, PVC and reptilian embossments. Retailing from $145-$275, the first drop is now available on Revolve.com.

Jennifer Lopez attends the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023.
CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Since 2020, Lopez has also dipped her own toes into the footwear industry with her solo JLO x Jennifer Lopez shoe line, initially launched at DSW and now releasing drops at Revolve.

