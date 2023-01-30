Jennifer Lopez Models in Bra, Cardigan & Sandals for Coach’s Spring 2023 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez brought a sleek take to knitwear — with heels to match — in Coach’s newest campaign.

For the brand’s spring 2023 campaign, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new shot, as seen on Instagram. In the photo, Lopez can be seen modeling in pieces from Stuart Vevers’ newest collection for the New York-based label, featuring a black bra top and matching high-waisted leather shorts. Layered atop was an oversized cable-knit cream cardigan with patches of blue and yellow. Completing her ensemble were sparkling gold hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, the “This Is Me…Then” musician slipped on a set of Coach’s popular Kellie mules. Her iteration of the $225 style featured soft chalk-white uppers across its signature padded woven toe straps — smoothly accentuated with a rounded “C” logo — squared toes and thin 4-inch stiletto heels. The style added a sultry finish to her ensemble, while remaining versatile for everyday wear. It’s also grown as a top shoe in Coach’s seasonal collections, currently released in hues including black, brown, tan and deep red.

Coach’s Kellie sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Since 2020, Lopez has also dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, including Guess and Giuseppe Zanotti, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, currently retailing from $40 to $300.

