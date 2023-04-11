Jennifer Lawrence Styles ‘Mom’ Jeans & Adidas Samba Sneakers in NYC With Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted out in New York yesterday taking a walk with her husband Cooke Maroney.

Clad in casual clothes, Lawrence wore a plaid black and gray zip-up jacket with shiny black buttons worn overtop a white tee with green graphics on the front.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence are seen on April 10, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

On bottom, “The Hunger Games” actress wore dark wash denim jeans in a high-waisted baggy style that stopped just above her ankles. Lawrence finished off her look with black turtle-shell sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, Lawrence laced into a pair of Adidas’ popular Samba sneakers in Chalky Brown Gum color. Her Samba OG style, which retails on Farfetch from $209, featured the style’s signature low-top uppers, lace-up silhouette and rounded toes, crafted from perforated taupe suede. Adidas’ signature white stripes and pale orange-tinted rubber soles casually finished the pair. Lawrence’s style brought her daytime ensemble a dash of practicality and streetwear edge while still remaining tonally sharp.

A closer look at Jennifer Lawrence’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Adidas Samba OG “Chalky Brown Gum” sneakers. CREDIT: FarFetch

The style has recently been associated with people like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, who embody the “it-girl” status, making them the recent hot commodity in closets all over the world. The trending sneaker comes in a variety of colorways and styles featuring textural suede or leather uppers and a comfortable and endlessly walkable fit making them perfect for just about every ensemble.

Lawrence often makes sharp shoe statements, preferring styles that are classic and versatile. When on the red carpet, the “Hunger Games” star frequently wears pumps, sandals and wedged heels from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Gia Borghini and The Attico.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence are seen on April 10, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Her off-duty style also includes strappy sandals and mules from The Row, Bottega Venets and Simon Miller. When casually dressing, however, Lawrence regularly wears Ugg boots and go-to slides from Oofos, Manolo Blahnik and Pierre Hardy, as well as sneakers by Reebok, Nike and Dior.

