Jennifer Lawrence Pairs Adidas Samba Sneakers with Classic Denim in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence brought a dash of chic nonchalance to her latest outing — and served a layering lesson while doing so.

While strolling in Manhattan on Saturday, Lawrence was spotted in a light cream leather wrap coat. The Oscar-winning actress ‘style, featured an open knee-length front and long sleeves, cinched with a tied waist belt. Lawrence opted to wear the sharp outerwear over a white tank top and matching silk button-down shirt, complete with a pair of wide-legged blue denim jeans. The pairing emphasized classic wardrobe basics with elevated details, creating a chic springtime look.

Jennifer Lawrence strolls in Chelsea in New York City on March 25, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Lawrence smoothly finished her outfit with a pair of gold-framed sunglasses and a rounded black leather handbag.

Related Jennifer Lawrence Joins the Adidas Samba Fan Club in Casual Style While Running Errands in NYC Report: Beyoncé and Adidas Are Parting Ways as Brand Still Grapples With Yeezy Loss Olivia Wilde Dons Sports Bra & Pink Adidas Sneakers on Rainy Day

When it came to footwear, Lawrence laced into a pair of Adidas’ popular Samba sneakers. Her Samba OG style, which retails on Goat from $109-$382, featured the style’s signature low-top uppers, lace-up silhouette and rounded toes, crafted from perforated gray suede. Adidas’ signature white stripes and pale orange-tinted rubber soles casually finished the pair. Lawrence’s stye brought her daytime ensemble a dash of practicality and streetwear edge while still remaining tonally sharp.

A closer look at Lawrence’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Adidas’ Samba OG sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Goat

The “Winter’s Bone” actress’ shoes also brought a sporty take to similar sneakers on the market right now. Low-top suede and leather pairs in hues of cream, beige, gray and brown have soared in popularity this season for their versatile nature and carefree appearance, as seen in new styles released by Veja, Common Projects, Frye and Puma.

Lawrence often makes sharp shoe statements, preferring styles that are classic and versatile. When on the red carpet, the “Hunger Games” star frequently wears pumps, sandals and wedged heels from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Gia Borghini and The Attico. Her off-duty style also includes strappy sandals and mules from The Row, Bottega Venets and Simon Miller. When casually dressing, however, Lawrence regularly wears Ugg boots and go-to slides from Oofos, Manolo Blahnik and Pierre Hardy, as well as sneakers by Reebok, Nike and Dior.

PHOTOS: Discover Lawrence’s sharpest red carpet looks in the gallery.