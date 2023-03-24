Jennifer Lawrence Joins the Adidas Samba Fan Club in Casual Style While Running Errands in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence was photographed out running errands in New York yesterday.

Lawrence went casual with a chunky knitted light pink sweater which she paired with black slouchy sweats. The “Don’t Look Up” actress toted a large tan leather bag with gold hardware and short thick handles.

Jennifer Lawrence out in New York on March 23, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

On the accessories front, the Oscar winner donned an oversized black beanie which she wore with a matching black mask that shrouded her features.

On her feet, the “American Hustler” actress laced up gray and white Adidas Samba low-top sneakers with recognizable serrated side stripes. The footwear features gum rubber outsoles with gray suede uppers and a matching gray lace-up silhouette. The style has recently been associated with people like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and now Lawrence, who embody the “it-girl” status, making them the recent hot commodity in closets all over the world.

A closer look at Jennifer Lawrence’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Lawrence often makes sharp shoe statements, preferring styles that are classic and versatile. When on the red carpet, the “Hunger Games” star frequently wears pumps, sandals and wedged heels from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Gia Borghini and The Attico. Her off-duty style also includes strappy sandals and mules from The Row, Bottega Veneta and Simon Miller. When casually dressing, however, Lawrence regularly wears Ugg boots and go-to slides from Oofos, Manolo Blahnik and Pierre Hardy, as well as sneakers by Reebok, Nike and Dior.

In a dressier fashion, Lawrence attended the W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 clad in a plunging blazer worn with a matching black leather midi skirt also from Alaia. On her feet, Lawrence wore Schiaparelli pumps with sculpted gold heels.

Jennifer Lawrence attends W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

