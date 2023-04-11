Jennifer Garner Means Business in Pink Pencil Skirt & Pumps on ‘Today’ Show

Jennifer Garner appeared on an episode of the “Today” show which aired today on NBC.

For her talk show appearance, the “13 Going on 30” actress wore a crisp white button-down shirt featuring pearl button closures with the sleeves rolled up. Garner’s top was tucked neatly into a high-waisted nude pink pencil skirt in a fitted midi length that stopped just under the knees.

Jennifer Garner on the “Today” show in New York on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The “Catch Me If You Can” star accessorized her ensemble with high-shine gold jewelry that included chain necklaces layered up with matching diamond-encrusted bracelets and rings.

On her feet, Garner opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy taupe pointed-toe pumps that offered her ensemble an interesting pop of color. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction.

Related Victoria Beckham Dances Salsa With David Beckham in Stilettos & Matching Black Outfits Priyanka Chopra Goes for Gold in Bow Dress & Pointy Pumps at 'Citadel' Press Conference in Mumbai Brooke Shields Pops in Pink Jumpsuit & Matching Pointy Pumps on 'GMA'

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s shoes. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Pumps like Garner’s pair are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Garner, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Jennifer Garner on the “Today” show in New York on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-to’s are often versatile and comfortable. The “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant.

PHOTOS: Check out Jennifer Garner’s best style moments over the years.