Jennifer Garner Suits Up With Pointed-Toe Pumps at Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Jennifer Garner attended the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California yesterday in Los Angeles. The “13 Going on 30″ star spoke to an audience about her new Apple TV+ show “The Last Thing He Told Me” and was joined by the author of the book the show was adapted from Laura Dave.

Jennifer Garner and Laura Dave appear on stage at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Garner suited up for the occasion, dressed in a stark white tailored blazer worn overtop a powder blue button down. On bottom, the “Catch Me If You Can” actress wore light-wash denim jeans in a fitted style. Garner’s trousers were belted. The suiting moment made the thespian look sharp and sophisticated

For the finishing touches, Garner wore her hair parted down the middle worn in short waves that frame her features.

Stuart K. Robinson, Lorraine Ali, Jennifer Garner and Laura Dave appear on stage at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although her footwear wasn’t visible, Garner wore a pair of tan pointed-toe pumps crafted of leather. The shoes featured knife-like pointed toes and a textural speckled look all sat atop equally sharp 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels. The footwear style is a go-to for many celebrities for formal and causal occasions. The shoe has become a staple in Garner’s closet paired with dresses and a multitude of trousers.

When it comes to shoes, the “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant.

Jennifer Garner and Laura Dave appear on stage at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Apple TV+ ‘s “The Last Thing He Told Me” is a thriller show based on a novel of the same name. The story follows Hannah, played by Jennifer Garner, as she forges a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, to find the truth behind why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Episode one of the highly anticipated television show premiered today.

