Jennifer Garner Goes Preppy in Tweed Dress & Ankle Boots at Apple TV+’s ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Screening

Jennifer Garner attended a conversation and screening for her new Apple TV+ show “The Last Thing He Told Me” yesterday in New York.

For the occasion, the “13 Going on 30” actress was outfitted in a black and white tweed dress speckled with flecks of pink and green, among other hues. The garment featured a crisp white collared neckline and matching cuffed sleeves along with a structured formal leaning silhouette.

Jennifer Garner attends a conversation and screening for Apple TV+ “The Last Thing He Told Me” at The 92nd Street Y, New York on April 11, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Garner accessorized her ensemble with dainty silver rings and studs. The “Alias” star wore her hair in a simple wavy side part.

On her feet, Garner stepped out in black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with 3 to 4-inch block heels and a sleek silhouette patent leather silhouette. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, the “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant.

Jennifer Garner attends a conversation and screening for Apple TV+ “The Last Thing He Told Me” at The 92nd Street Y, New York on April 11, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Apple TV+ ‘s “The Last Thing He Told Me” is a thriller show based on a novel of the same name. The story follows Hannah, played by Jennifer Garner, as she forges a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, to find the truth behind why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Episode one of the highly anticipated television show will premiere on April 14 on Apple TV+.

PHOTOS: Check out Jennifer Garner’s best style moments over the years.