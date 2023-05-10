Jennifer Garner Channels ‘Alias’ Spy Character for Allure in LaQuan Smith Coat, Yellow Pumps & More

Jennifer Garner embraced nostalgia for her newest Allure cover shoot, as seen on both her Instagram and the magazine’s profile. The actress channeled her character in “Alias,” from the early 2000s show where she played an undercover spy.

One of her more talked-about looks is her bright yellow trench coat paired with matching yellow pumps. The vinyl trench is courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith.

Perfectly complementing the eye-catching yellow ensemble is her blonde bowl-cut wig, fierce red nail polish and dramatic makeup look. As for her smoldering smokey eyes, Jennifer is wearing Chanel’s Le Crayon Khol in graphite. On her lips, she is wearing 402 Vantine Fuschia by Gucci.

On the shoe front, Garner slipped into a pair of yellow pumps with a flared stiletto heel that elevated her look by at least 4 inches.

On the cover, Garner posed in a sheer Miu Miu dress with a matching pale pink bra and briefs. She wore a short blush pink bob and simple Tiffany & Co jewelry.

For makeup, the mother of three is wearing Makeup by Mario’s Ethereal Eyes eyeshadow palette and Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Matte Revolution lipstick and Lip Cheat pencil.

To complete her “Alias”-inspired photoshoot, Garner posed in a Michael Kors dress with a fiery red wig, just like her character on the show. The shoot was photographed by Tom Schirmacher and styled by Yashua Simmons and Adir Abergel.

