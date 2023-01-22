Jennifer Connelly Brings Chic Boots to ‘Bad Behaviour’ Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Jennifer Connelly was chicly outfitted for the “Bad Behaviour” premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

On Saturday, the Oscar-winning actress hit the red carpet at Ray Theatre in a sharp winter outfit, featuring an olive green belted miniskirt. A black long-sleeved sweater with thin gold buckle trim was tucked into tonal piece, giving it a chic, equestrian finish. Connelly’s ensemble was complete with a whimsically shearling-trimmed Louis Vuitton bucket bag, crafted from brown monogrammed leather.

Jennifer Connelly attends the “Bad Behaviour” premiere at The Ray Theatre in Park City, Utah during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Connelly slipped into a pair of timeless boots to finish her outfit. The “Beautiful Mind” star’s black leather pair featured a knee-high silhouette, complete with almond-shaped toes and 3-4-inch block heels. The supportive, height-boosting set smoothly rounded out her ensemble’s tonal neutral color palette, while remaining versatile for everyday wear.

A closer look at Connelly’s boots. CREDIT: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Sundance Film Festival, which screens numerous films across various genres, will be held in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. This year’s event — marking the Festival’s first time being held in-person since 2020 — will be held from Jan.19-Jan. 29, featuring a lineup of 110 feature films (98 of which are world premieres), 64 short films and four episodic indie projects. The event will award Ryan Cooler with the first annual Variety Visionary Award, with Vanguard Awards bestowed to Nikyatu Just and W. Kamau Bell as well.

The most anticipated films at Sundance this year include “Cassandro,” “Cat Person” and “You Hurt My Feelings,” in addition to documentaries focusing on figures including Brooke Shields, Michael J. Fox, Judy Blume and Little Richard.

PHOTOS: Discover the Louis Vuitton men’s fall 2023 collection in the gallery.