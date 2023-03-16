Jennifer Aniston Channels ’90s Minimalism in Silk Slip Skirt & Heels for ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Promo Tour in Paris

Jennifer Aniston was chicly outfitted in true ’90s fashion while in Paris this week to promote her new Netflix film, “Murder Mystery 2.”

Aniston was spotted in a fully neutral outfit — one that Rachel Green would surely approve of — while out in the City of Light with close friend and co-star Adam Sandler.

Jennifer Aniston leaves her hotel in Paris on March 15, 2023. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The “Friends” star strolled in a white silk slip skirt, nonchalantly paired with a white cotton tank top. The simple neutral set was layered beneath a pale beige silk jacket with faintly transparent long sleeves, a gathered bodice and slit cuffs, creating a tri-toned outfit that was instantly nostalgic of the minimalism of the ’90s.

Aniston finished her outfit with a beige overcoat — held nearby with a lint roller by an attendant — and a gold beaded necklace strung with a single diamond charm.

Jennifer Aniston leaves her hotel in Paris on March 15, 2023. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The actress’ shoes of choice for the occasion could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely she slipped on a pair of complementary or matching boots, sandals or pumps in a similarly light hue as her outfit. All of the styles are go-to’s for Aniston, whose “everywoman” wardrobe frequently includes a neutral-based shoe wardrobe.

The “Cake” actress is renowned for her “everywoman” style that includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. Her red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

“Murder Mystery 2” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 31.

PHOTOS: See more of Jennifer Aniston’s style through the years.