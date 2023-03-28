Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Promo Tour Wardrobe Includes Bodycon Dresses & Strappy Sandals

The “Murder Mystery 2” cast has been on a worldwide press tour since last month, promoting the movie before its release on Netflix on March 31. Along with other co-stars like Adam Sandler and Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston has been very busy in the past few months stopping by shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to discuss the highly anticipated film.

Ever since her star role in “Friends,” Aniston has become a star in Hollywood that is looked up to as a fashion icon. Her reputation has continued to be prominent during this press tour. Throughout the past few weeks, the actress has brought her chic style to every talk show and press event with strappy sandals and designer stilettos.

Here is a look at all of Aniston’s chic ensembles through the “Murder Mystery 2” press tour.

Aniston channeled 90s minimalism while in Paris earlier this month for a press tour. She wore a white cotton tank top layered with a pale beige silk jacket. She added an off-white silk slip skirt to the look.

Jennifer Aniston leaves her hotel in Paris on March 15, 2023. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The actress started her press tour off at a photocall in Paris with Adam Sandler. She slipped into a shimmering gold bodycon Celine gown which cascaded onto the floor hiding her heels from view.

Jennifer Aniston attended the “Murder Mystery 2” photocall at Pont Debilly on March 16, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

While in New York for the press tour, the “Just Go With It” actress visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in an all-black look featuring a ruched Bottega Veneta dress that featured a sculptured gold strap that matched her hoops and the thin chain slingback strap that decorated her strappy Saint Laurent pointed-toe sandals.

Jennifer Aniston appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston brought chic style to “Good Morning America” last week. She wore a light pink mini dress and paired it with a tan cashmere coat and sparkling drop earrings. She completed the look by slipping into a pair of nude Aquazzura sandals.

Jennifer Aniston arrives to “Good Morning America” in New York City on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Aniston sat down for an interview at “Live With Kelly and Ryan” last week in a call to the spring ensemble. She wore a red floral fitted Isabel Marant minidress that featured a ruched detail on the bodice. She paired the look with red t-strap sandal heels.

Jennifer Aniston on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” CREDIT: ABC

While promoting the show on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the actress went with an all-black ensemble in a Saint Laurent vest and sparkly beaded slip dress. She finished the look with gold jewelry and black leather boots with a 4-inch stiletto heel.

