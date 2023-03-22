Jennifer Aniston Talks ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Chain-Strap Stilettos & Bottega Veneta Dress on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Aniston brought sleek neutral style to New York City while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Aniston sat down with Fallon to discuss her new Netflix film “Murder Mystery 2” on Tuesday night, wearing a sleek black Bottega Veneta dress. Her $2,950 style was crafted from a ruched black silk jersey, complete with a sleeveless silhouette and asymmetric neckline. A long side cord and sculpted gold strap accent completed the pair with an artisanal twist.

Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Fallon appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Aniston’s ensemble was finished with gleaming gold rings and hoop earrings, as well as a round bangle bracelet.

Jennifer Aniston appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Friends” star completed her ensemble with a sleek pair of heeled sandals from Saint Laurent. Her $1190 Gippy style featured smooth black satin uppers with sharply pointed toes, accented by thin buckled ankle straps. A set of cutout crossed satin toe straps, as well as thin gold chain slingback straps, gave the style a sultry, minimalist finish — in addition to its sharp 4.25-inch stiletto heels.

Related Jennifer Aniston Slips Into Ruched Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals for 'Murder Mystery 2' Promo Tour Dua Lipa Suits Up in Sharp Pumps to Celebrate UK Mother's Day With YSL Beauty Jennifer Aniston Suits Up in Black Blazer & Heels for Mark Twain Prize 2023

A closer look at Aniston’s Saint Laurent sandals. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Saint Laurent’s Gippy sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

While on the show, Aniston discussed filming “The Morning Show” and “Murder Mystery 2” — as well as her thoughts on co-star and longtime friend Adam Sandler’s casual fashion sense, which you can watch in full on YouTube.

“We were in Italy doing the first one, and it was a nice dinner we were invited to,” Aniston shared with Fallon. “He shows up in basketball shorts — satin basketball shorts with white piping, Nike high-tops and a turquoise velour Izod that had no relationship to…but Vogue did this. Vogue basically gave him the style icon, made him a style icon. Now it’s his…he’s like, ‘Vogue said I was amazing like this.’ So, thanks, Vogue.“

Aniston is renowned for her “everywoman” style which includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. The “Cake” actress’ red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

“Murder Mystery 2” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 31.

PHOTOS: See Jennifer Aniston and more stars in Paris for “Murder Mystery 2.”