Jennifer Aniston Welcomes Spring in Floral Bodycon Dress & Red T-Strap Sandals on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Jennifer Aniston sat down for an interview on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” which aired yesterday. Aniston appeared on the talk show to discuss her new Netflix film, “Murder Mystery 2,” and shared a funny anecdote about joining what she called a “Goddess Circle” when she moved to Los Angeles.

For the show, Aniston wore a colorful midi bodycon dress with ruching throughout from Isabel Marant. The garment had a zipper closure in the back and was freckled with a dainty multicolored floral pattern that evoked the spring season. As for accessories, Aniston wore shiny gold jewelry.

Jennifer Aniston on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” CREDIT: ABC

On her feet, Aniston opted for red t-strap sandal heels. The style featured a stiletto heel of at least 4 inches. Straps ran across the top of the “Friends” star’s feet, intersecting and wrapping around her ankles, securing the style in place.

Jennifer Aniston on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” CREDIT: ABC

Strappy sandals are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Aniston included. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

Aniston is renowned for her “everywoman” style which includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. The “Cake” actress’ red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

“Murder Mystery 2” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 31.

