Jennifer Aniston Welcomes Spring in Light Pink Minidress & Slingback Sandals on ‘Good Morning America’

Jennifer Aniston was chicly outfitted for “Good Morning America” while out in New York City this week.

Aniston appeared on the show to discuss her new Netflix film, “Murder Mystery 2,” with longtime friend Adam Sandler on Wednesday morning, wearing a sharp transitional spring outfit.

Her ensemble featured a light pink minidress, layered beneath a lightweight tan cashmere coat — a thin, versatile piece that could be worn open or closed with an array of ensembles, emphasizing its versatility. Aniston’s attire was finished with sparkling drop earrings, as well as a set of large orange-tinted sunglasses.

Jennifer Aniston arrives to “Good Morning America” in New York City on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it came to footwear, the “Friends” star completed her ensemble with a chic pair of heeled sandals. Her style included smooth light brown leather uppers with thin toe and slingback straps. A set of thin rounded soles and heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair with a sharp finish. The style’s neutral tone and minimalist shape gave it immense versatility, similar to new styles on the market from Larroudé, Vince Camuto, Salone Monet and Tamara Mellon.

Jennifer Aniston arrives to “Good Morning America” in New York City on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Aniston is renowned for her “everywoman” style which includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. The “Cake” actress’ red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

“Murder Mystery 2” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 31.

