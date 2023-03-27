Jennifer Aniston Styles Slip Dress With YSL Vest & Sleek Boots on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Jennifer Aniston was sharply outfitted for “The Drew Barrymore Show” this week.

Aniston appeared on Monday’s episode of the show with Barrymore and co-star Adam Sandler to discuss their new Netflix film, “Murder Mystery 2,” as seen on Instagram.

The trio discussed the potential for them to star in a remake of the 1977 comedy show “Three’s Company” together; though all have been co-stars over the decades, they’ve never starred in the same film at once — though, in light of their chat, that could change.

For the occasion, Aniston wore an all-black outfit with a sparkly beaded slip dress layered beneath a $1,290 buttoned Saint Laurent vest. The ’90s-style ensemble was smoothly paired with delicate accessories: thin gold hoop earrings, a mixed-metal lariat chain necklace and thin gold bracelet.

The “Friends” star smoothly streamlined her ensemble with a sleek pair of black leather boots, featuring faintly rounded toes, tall shafts with a thigh-high height and thin 4-inch stiletto heels. The style gave Aniston a sharp height boost for the occasion while completing her outfit’s monochrome palette.

Similarly, it also tapped into the actress’ penchant for smooth tonal neutrals, also seen during her “Murder Mystery 2” press tour in a light tan coat and Aquazzura sandals on “Good Morning America.”

Jennifer Aniston arrives to “Good Morning America” in New York City on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Aniston is renowned for her “everywoman” style which includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. The “Cake” actress’ red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

“Murder Mystery 2” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 31.

