Jennifer Aniston Has a ‘Friends’ Reunion in Strappy Sandals at Courteney Cox’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

By Aaron Royce
Courteney Cox Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Courteney Cox Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Courteney Cox Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Courteney Cox Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Jennifer Aniston shared a “Friends’ reunion with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow at Cox’s Walk of Fame Star ceremony on Feb. 27. The moment arrives before Cox’s latest film, “Scream VI,” releases on March 10.

Aniston spoke onstage alongside Cox and Kudrow during the special occasion, sharply dressed in all-black. The “Friends” star could be seen wearing a long-sleeved coat, layered atop a black blouse with an asymmetric neckline. Aniston’s outfit was complete with thin gold-rimmed eyeglasses, as well as circular gleaming gold statement earrings.

(L-R) Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston speak onstage during Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2023.
CREDIT: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The actress slipped on a pair of strappy sandals for the formal occasion. The style featured two thin straps securing the toes, a stiletto heel reaching at least 4 inches in height and a square toe.

Coco Arquette, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Laura Dern attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Cox and Kudrow were similarly outfitted for the occasion, as well. Cox notably wore a black overcoat with a sparkling accordion-pleated maxi skirt and stiletto-heeled boots, while Kudrow similarly donned a dark coat with close-toed footwear.

(L-R) Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston speak onstage during Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2023.
CREDIT: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The “Cake” actress is renowned for her “everywoman” style that includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. Her red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

