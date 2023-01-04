Jennifer Aniston Poses in Bikinis, Thong Sandals & More on 2022 Best Moments Recap

Jennifer Aniston was utterly effortless in her recap of 2022 on social media.

The “Friends” star shared a new Instagram Reel recapping her past year on Instagram, filled with multiple videos and behind-the-scenes clips from 2022.

Aniston’s top moments included filming “Murder Mystery 2” with Adam Sandler, spending time with her dogs and showcasing new products from her haircare brand, LolaVie. Throughout, her signature minimalist style could be seen in numerous neutral ensembles, including halter-neck day dresses, sleeveless tops and bikinis.

When it came to footwear, Aniston’s styles were mostly hidden — though she was briefly spotted in one clip wearing a pair of black thong sandals with flat soles. Regardless, the star’s footwear choices throughout the year were as timeless and effortless as her outfits, remaining in sync with her tried-and-true versatile wardrobe.

In July, Aniston’s had a sharp swimwear moment the actress snapped a selfie on Instagram, appearing to wear a black bikini top with a large woven straw sun hat and purple-tinted sunglasses.

Later in 2022, the actress was also photographed while filming the next season of “The Morning Show” in New York City.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon spotted on set filming “The Morning Show” in Dumbo Brooklyn in New York City on Sept. 29, 2022.</p> <p> CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Aniston filming ‘The Morning Show’ in Coney Island New York. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The “Cake” actress is renowned for her “everywoman” style that includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. Her red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

