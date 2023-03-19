Jenna Ortega Soars in Tory Burch’s Satin Coat, Miniskirt and Mary Jane Platform Pumps

Jenna Ortega brought a preppy spin to sky-high style this week.

While posing outside on Saturday, Ortega wore a full outfit from Tory Burch. The “Scream 6” star’s outfit, styled by Enrique Melendez — and snapped on Burch’s Instagram — featured a dark chocolate-brown ruched miniskirt and matching satin coat, accented by pointed lapels. A gauzy marigold crewneck sweater brought the set a pop of tonal color, white Melendez simple accessorized with thin curved metal front-back earrings.

When it came to shoes, Ortega’s outfit was finished with a pair of towering platform pumps. Her black style included smooth leather uppers with rounded toes, as well as thick exaggerated platform soles. Thick block heels totaling at least 5 to 6 inches in height completed the pair, giving the “You” actress’ ensemble a truly elevated base. Their thin front straps also added a ladylike, formal finish to the set, smoothly complementing Ortega’s dressed-up appearance.

Ortega’s outing followed her latest red carpet moment at the premiere of “Scream 6” this month, where the actress wore a blazer-style couture dress from Jean Paul Gaultier with Jimmy Choo’s 6-inch black Max platform sandals.

Jenna Ortega attends the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Ortega often elevates herself with height-boosting footwear on and off the red carpet. The “Wednesday” star can regularly be seen on public outings in platform-soled boots and pumps from a range of brands, including Jimmy Choo, Steve Madden and Valentino. Off-duty, she wears thick-soled Dr. Martens platform boots and Adidas sneakers. Ortega is also solidifying her presence in the shoe world, having been named Adidas’ new brand ambassador in Feb. 2023.

