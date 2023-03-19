×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jenna Ortega Soars in Tory Burch’s Satin Coat, Miniskirt and Mary Jane Platform Pumps

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Jenna Ortega
“Scream VI” Premiere – Arrivals
“Scream VI” Premiere – Arrivals
“Scream VI” Premiere – Arrivals
“Scream VI” Premiere – Arrivals
View Gallery 31 Images

Jenna Ortega brought a preppy spin to sky-high style this week.

While posing outside on Saturday, Ortega wore a full outfit from Tory Burch. The “Scream 6” star’s outfit, styled by Enrique Melendez — and snapped on Burch’s Instagram — featured a dark chocolate-brown ruched miniskirt and matching satin coat, accented by pointed lapels. A gauzy marigold crewneck sweater brought the set a pop of tonal color, white Melendez simple accessorized with thin curved metal front-back earrings.

When it came to shoes, Ortega’s outfit was finished with a pair of towering platform pumps. Her black style included smooth leather uppers with rounded toes, as well as thick exaggerated platform soles. Thick block heels totaling at least 5 to 6 inches in height completed the pair, giving the “You” actress’ ensemble a truly elevated base. Their thin front straps also added a ladylike, formal finish to the set, smoothly complementing Ortega’s dressed-up appearance.

Ortega’s outing followed her latest red carpet moment at the premiere of “Scream 6” this month, where the actress wore a blazer-style couture dress from Jean Paul Gaultier with Jimmy Choo’s 6-inch black Max platform sandals.

Related

Jennifer Lopez Shines in Sequined Dress and 6-Inch Heels at JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Party

Jodie Turner Smith Dons Whimsical Black and White Sequined Jumpsuit and Platforms at 2023 Gem Awards

Lisa Rinna Shines in Sequined Gold Jumpsuit & Metallic Platforms at Women's Cancer Research Fund Gala

Jenna Ortega, Jean Paul Gaultier, shirt dress, blazer dress, minidress, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels, platforms, platform sandals, black sandals, Tiffany & Co., jewelry, Scream 6, premiere, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, New York City, horror, horror film, thriller film, slasher film
Jenna Ortega attends the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023.
CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Ortega often elevates herself with height-boosting footwear on and off the red carpet. The “Wednesday” star can regularly be seen on public outings in platform-soled boots and pumps from a range of brands, including Jimmy Choo, Steve Madden and Valentino. Off-duty, she wears thick-soled Dr. Martens platform boots and Adidas sneakers. Ortega is also solidifying her presence in the shoe world, having been named Adidas’ new brand ambassador in Feb. 2023.

PHOTOS: Discover Ortega and more stars on the red carpet at the “Scream 6” premiere in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad