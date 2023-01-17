Jenna Ortega Serves ’80s Edge in Backless Hooded Dress & Platforms at Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Jenna Ortega brought ’80s edge to Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 menswear fashion show at Paris Fashion Week today. The actress led the fluidity-inspired show’s star-studded front row, which included her “Wednesday” co-stars Percy Hynes White and Georgie Farmer, as well as Chloe Cherry, Coi Leray and Shalom Harlow.

The star arrived in dynamic fashion, wearing a draped black jersey Satin Laurent dress designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Her ensemble featured a hooded bodice — similar to styles worn during the decade by stars like Grace Jones, and more recently by Bella Hadid and Lori Harvey — with a floor-length hem. The piece was sleekly finished with a stark backless silhouette, and accentuated with a wide gold cuff and thick layered gold and wood bangles for added ’80s flair.

Jenna Ortega attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While seated at the show, Ortega also draped a boxy black blazer over her shoulders, and clutched a square black patent leather evening bag with a flat gold clasp — also by Saint Laurent — as seen on WWD‘s Instagram.

When it came to footwear, Ortega’s outfit was finished with a matching set of platform sandals. Her open-toed style included glossy leather uppers with thick platform soles and curved toe straps. Thick heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair for a height-boosting finish, providing an elevated and modern take to her ’80s power ensemble.

Jenna Ortega attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new menswear shows, held in Paris from Jan. 17-22. Presenting brands and designers will include Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton. Most notably, the Week will feature new brand developments, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

