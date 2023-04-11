Jenna Ortega Poses in Sheer Skirt & Platform Pumps for New Gris Dior Fragrance Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dior has crowned its newest fragrance face: Jenna Ortega. The “Wednesday” actress is the star of the French brand’s Gris Dior fragrance, one of the most popular within its La Collection Priveé Christian Dior collection.

In the new ads, as seen online, Ortega poses in a room where flower petals fall from the ceiling — before, naturally, she grabs a bottle of Gris Dior. For the occasion, she wears an all-gray outfit, featuring a silky blouse, sheer crochet-knit skirt.

Completing the actress’ ensemble is a matching gray manicure — with purple undertones, smoothly matching those seen in the fragrance — and gray satin peep-toe platform pumps, complete with thick buckled ankle straps and soaring 5-inch block heels.

Within the campaign, Ortega states that “life is just a game” — alluding to the unisex fragrance’s defiant aesthetic, based on Christian Dior’s own love of gray. First launched in 2013, Gris Dior’s new campaign features Ortega and a range of Gen-Z celebrities — including Maya Harke, Joseph Quinn, Thuso Mbedu, Fai Khadra, Liu Yu Xin and Oreselan — to highlight a new generation and what emboldens them. The fragrance, which features notes of jasmine and bergamot, retails from $125-$450 on Dior’s website.

The new Gris Dior campaign launch also follows the fragrance’s new “The Grey Zone” pop-up gallery in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Dior tapped artists Ben Johnston, Andrés Reisinger, Thomas Trum, Mileece and Collectif Scale to reimagine the signature scent through artwork installations in the space, which is now open to the public from Thursday, April 13 through Sunday, April 16.

Ortega often elevates herself with height-boosting footwear on and off the red carpet. The “Wednesday” star can regularly be seen on public outings in platform-soled boots and pumps from a range of brands, including Jimmy Choo, Steve Madden and Valentino. Off-duty, she wears thick-soled Dr. Martens platform boots and Adidas sneakers. Ortega is also solidifying her presence in the shoe world, having been named Adidas’ new brand ambassador in Feb. 2023.

PHOTOS: Discover Ortega and more stars on the red carpet at the “Scream 6” premiere in the gallery.