Jenna Ortega Goes Retro in ’70s-Inspired Jeans With Dior Jacket & Platforms in NYC

Jenna Ortega continued her sharp style streak in New York City this week while promoting “Scream 6.” The horror film, in which Ortega stars in with Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panetierre, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, will premiere in theaters on March 10.

While out to dinner at Lattanzi Cucina Italiana in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night, Ortega strolled in a white collared shirt layered beneath a red button-up vest. The dapper set was layered with a silky green printed tie for a formal finish, which the “Wednesday” star subverted with a ’70s-worthy pair of high-waisted blue denim jeans with stitched paneling. To ward off the winter chill, she also wore a black quilted down jacket by Dior.

Jenna Ortega leaves Lattanzi Cucina Italiana in New York City, New York on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ortega further accented her ensemble with a glossy black handbag within Dior’s Lady line. her styles featured a structured base and uppers crafted from quilted leather, as well as gleaming gold hardware and a thin chain strap.

When it came to shoes, Ortega’s shoes were hidden beneath her jeans’ flared hems. However, it’s likely the style included a platform-soled boot silhouette, given the “You” actress’ past penchants for height-boosting footwear both on and off-duty.

Ortega’s outing followed her latest red carpet moment at the premiere of “Scream 6” on Tuesday, where the actress wore a blazer-style couture dress from Jean Paul Gaultier with Jimmy Choo’s 6-inch black Max platform sandals.

Jenna Ortega attends the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Ortega often elevates herself with height-boosting footwear on and off the red carpet. The actress can regularly be seen on public outings in platform-soled boots and pumps from a range of brands, including Jimmy Choo, Steve Madden and Valentino. Off-duty, she wears thick-soled Dr. Martens platform boots and Adidas sneakers. Ortega is also solidifying her presence in the shoe world, having been named Adidas’ new brand ambassador in Feb. 2023.

PHOTOS: Discover Ortega and more stars on the red carpet at the “Scream 6” premiere in the gallery.