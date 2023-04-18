Jenna Ortega Gets Festival-Ready in Sheer T-Shirt, Micro Shorts & Black Adidas Sneakers During Coachella 2023 Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jenna Ortega gave festival style a casual spin while in Indio, Calif., during Coachella 2023 season.

The “Wednesday” actress posed on Sunday, wearing a sheer black T-shirt. Covered in shining silver star accents, the whimsical piece was layered atop a matte black bra. Ortega opted to pair the top with a set of micro denim shorts with frayed hems.

The “Scream 6” star’s outfit was complete with a wooden beaded bracelet, black bandana and socks, as well as dark rounded sunglasses, as seen in a new Instagram post.

When it came to shoes, Ortega laced into a pair of chunky Adidas sneakers to finish her outfit. Her $190 X-Plrboost style featured monochrome black mesh, suede and neoprene uppers, complete with woven front laces and faintly rounded toes. A set of angled rubber outsoles finished the pair with a matte, sporty base, proving simultaneously modern and practically ideal for outdoor wear.

Ortega’s bohemian moment followed her starring role in Dior’s new Gris Dior fragrance campaign. The French label toasted the unisex scent earlier this month with a Los Angeles “Grey Zone” pop-up, featuring a Gris-themed art gallery.

Ortega often elevates herself with height-boosting footwear on and off the red carpet. The “Wednesday” star can regularly be seen on public outings in platform-soled boots and pumps from a range of brands, including Jimmy Choo, Steve Madden and Valentino. Off-duty, she wears thick-soled Dr. Martens platform boots and Adidas sneakers. Ortega is also solidifying her presence in the shoe world, having been named Adidas’ new brand ambassador in February 2023.

