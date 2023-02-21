Lauren Sanchez Celebrates Boyfriend Jeff Bezos in Plunging White Blazer Dress & Pointed Heels in Paris

Lauren Sanchez was sharply suited while in Paris with her boyfriend Jeff Bezos this weekend.

While posing on Instagram with Bezos, the former “Extra” correspondent wore a long white dress. Her blazer-style piece included long sleeves and a double-breasted silhouette, accented with pointed satin lapels. A thin pendant necklace, a sparkling ring, and small, clear gem-topped hoop earrings completed her attire with a delicate finish.

The former “Extra” correspondent’s ensemble was finished with a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. As seen in her sister Elena Blair’s Instagram feed, Sanchez’s style included triangular toes and thin stiletto heels, crafted from a smooth black material. The style added a sleek finish to Sanchez’s ensemble, providing her with a slick height boost for the formal occasion as well.

Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin, particularly at high-profile events as the girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

