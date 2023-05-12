Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Aldean Goes Red Hot in Alessandra Rich Dress & Glittery Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals at ACM Awards 2023

Brittany Aldean made a fiery arrival at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards with her husband and musician, Jason Aldean.

This luxurious red evening dress from Alessandra Rich is expertly crafted from silk georgette, a lightweight and delicate fabric that drapes beautifully on the body. The flowing dress features a deep side vent adorned with ostrich feather trim, adding a playful and extravagant touch to the garment.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards CREDIT: Getty Images

On her feet, Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony glitter-detail heeled sandals retailing for $798. These glamorous heels feature a striking silver-tone metallic finish and are crafted from high-quality calf leather, adding durability and sophistication to the design. The glitter detailing on the shoes added a touch of sparkle to her feet and the red carpet.

The multi-way strap design not only provides added support and security but also adds a stylish and modern touch to the shoes. The branded insole ensures comfort throughout the day, while the open-toe design allows for a more breathable and relaxed fit. The shoes are also equipped with a rear zip fastening, allowing for easy and convenient wearing. The high stiletto heel completes the design, adding height and elegance in the best way.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

