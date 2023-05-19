Lil’ Kim Celebrates Janet Jackson Ahead of Joining Her ‘Together Again’ Tour Performance in Studded Heels

Lil’ Kim recently made a heartwarming birthday shoutout to Janet Jackson on Instagram, and the sisterhood is real. In the throwback photo, the two posed in casual but stylish outfits.

The rapper opted for a matching set from Balmain that she teamed with studded ankle boots complete with a pointed toe and a unique stiletto heel.

Over the years, Kim’s footwear style has undergone a remarkable transformation. From chunky platform shoes in the late 1990s to modern and sleek designs like stiletto heels, pointed-toe pumps, and thigh-high boots, she has embraced a variety of trends. Her shoe collection includes esteemed designer brands such as Christian Louboutin and Versace, as well as accessible options like Steve Madden and Fashion Nova. Kim’s shoe choices perfectly complement her bold and daring fashion sense, ensuring she stands out on the red carpet and onstage.

As for Jackson, she selected FILA Men’s Disruptor 2 sneakers. She relaxed in the comfortable sneakers featuring a lightweight EVA material, a molded rubber outsole, and an embossed logo. The sneakers also had unique eyerow detailing and embroidered logos, adding a stylish touch to the casual footwear.

In addition to her successful music and acting career, Jackson has established herself as a fashion icon. Her style has evolved over the years, and she now exudes a mature and sophisticated look. However, she adds spice to her outfits with statement accessories, like the sharp spiked black bangles she wore to the Christian Siriano spring 2023 Show. During her downtime, the “All For You” singer often opts for sneakers from popular brands like Adidas and Nike. For red carpet events, she frequently chooses platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps from esteemed designers such as Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Just this week, Lil’ Kim joined Jackson on her “Together Again” tour, taken from Jackson’s sixth studio album, The Velvet Rope, which was released in October 1997. The “Lady Marmalade” star made a tribute to Michael Jackson during the performance.