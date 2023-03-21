Jamie Chung Steps Into Spring in $60 Padded Lavender Koolaburra Slides

Jamie Chung was chicly and comfortably dressed for the first day of spring this week.

While strolling through Los Angeles on Monday, Chung was spotted with multiple vases of colorful flowers — with an equally spring-worthy outfit. For the occasion, the “Princess Protection Program” star wore a white long-sleeved ribbed knit top with asymmetric cutouts down its bodice. The sleek piece was tucked into a pair of high-waisted cream trousers, which Chung layered with a lightweight blue denim shirt.

Jamie Chung walks in Los Angeles on March 20, 2023. CREDIT: Rachpoot.com

Chung completed her outfit with a light purple leather tote bag by Chanel. Her $6,200 Chanel 22 style, designed by Virginie Viard, featured a thin stitched quilting pattern with a scrunched closure and thin gold chain-accented handles. Though Chung’s style is currently sold out, the style is available in a range of colors and textures on Chanel’s website.

Related The Collabs: Sanuk Releases Summer Shoe Capsule With Stone Brewing + More Ugg Celebrates International Women's Month With Donations to Kiva from Its Scrunchita Slides Kim Kardashian & Kelly Rowland Work Up a Sweat in Matching All-Black Athleisure & Comfy Socks

Jamie Chung walks in Los Angeles on March 20, 2023. CREDIT: Rachpoot.com

When it came to footwear, Chung slipped into a pair of colorful Koolaburra slides to finish her outfit. Her $60 Alane style featured a brown foam topsole, layered with a white textured EVA outsole. The cushioned pair was topped by two light purple jersey straps, each padded for additional comfort. The puffy style added a soft pop of color to Chung’s attire, bringing the “Big Hero 6” star’s outfit a whimsical springtime twist.

A closer look at Chung’s slides. CREDIT: Rachpoot.com

Koolaburra’s Alane slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koolaburra

Chung’s shoe style is sharp and modern. For formal occasions, the “Lovecraft Country” actress often wears an array of colorful and neutral heeled sandals, mules and pumps from brands including Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Christian Louboutin. She’s also donned similar styles from affordable labels including Marc Fisher, Chinese Laundry and Vince Camuto. Off-duty, Chung can also be seen in Columbia hiking boots, Birkenstock clogs and Adidas sneakers, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover Jamie Chung and more stars at Neiman Marcus in the gallery.