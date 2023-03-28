×
Jamie Chung Blossoms in Tropical Floral Dress With Koolaburra’s $60 Padded Slides

By Aaron Royce
Jamie Chung continued her comfily chic spring style streak with a burst of flowers this week.

While reflecting on a tropical vacation on Monday, Chung shared a new photo on Instagram in a colorful ensemble. The “Princess Protection Program” star wore a sleeveless dress for the occasion, covered in a seasonally thematic lavender, purple and yellow hibiscus print. Chung effortlessly paired the bright piece with a gold chain necklace and black sunglasses for a chic, nonchalant finish.

When it came to footwear, Chung slipped into a pair of colorful Koolaburra slides to finish her outfit. Her $60 Alane style featured a brown foam top sole, layered with a white textured EVA outsole. The cushioned pair was topped by two light purple jersey straps, each padded for additional comfort. The puffy style added a soft pop of color to the “Sucker Punch” star’s attire, bringing her outfit a tonal, comfort-focused twist.

Koolaburra’s Alane slides.
However, this wasn’t Chung’s only outing in her Koolaburra slides. The “Big Hero 6” actress was also spotted in the same Alane style last week, effortlessly paired with a cutout sweater, cream trousers and a purple Chanel tote bag.

Jamie Chung walks in Los Angeles on March 20, 2023.
Chung’s shoe style is sharp and modern. For formal occasions, the “Lovecraft Country” actress often wears an array of colorful and neutral heeled sandals, mules and pumps from brands including Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Christian Louboutin. She’s also donned similar styles from affordable labels including Marc Fisher, Chinese Laundry and Vince Camuto. Off-duty, Chung can also be seen in Columbia hiking boots, Birkenstock clogs and Adidas sneakers, as well.

