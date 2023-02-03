Jamie Chung Shares a Day in Her Shoes with Sneakers, Platforms and More from DSW

Jamie Chung took fans along for a “day in her shoes,” thanks to DSW.

In her partnership with the retailer, Chung shared a new Instagram Reel on Wednesday that showed a day in her life, including cooking breakfast for her kids, doing an eye mask and styling outfits for a DSW photo shoot. For the occasion, the “Princess Protection Program” star was seen in outfits including a floral-printed minidress, a knit sweater vest minidress and a striped button-down shirt with a double-breasted blazer, tucked into blue jeans. One of her especially colorful ensembles even featured a set of bright green trousers with a white collared blouse.

When it came to footwear, Chung naturally slipped into an array of shoes fitting into her contemporary, breezy personal style, all from DSW. The “Big Hero 6” star’s range included Adidas sneakers, light beige platform sandals and similarly neutral lug-sole loafers, all coordinating with various outfits in her shoot. The moment marked Chung as the latest star to pose for DSW, which has launched past partnerships with celebrities including Chrishell Stause and Jessie James Decker.

Chung’s DSW shoot is her latest sharp shoe moment, following her poolside attire shared earlier this week on Instagram — a vibrant yellow Devon Windsor cover-up minidress and chic black Tkees sandals.

Chung’s shoe style is sharp and modern. For formal occasions, the “Lovecraft Country” actress often wears and array of colorful and neutral heeled sandals, mules and pumps from brands including Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Christian Louboutin. She’s also donned similar styles from affordable affordable labels including Marc Fisher, Chinese Laundry and Vince Camuto. Off-duty, Chung can also be seen in Columbia hiking boots, Birkenstock clogs and Adidas sneakers, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover Jamie Chung and more stars at Neiman Marcus in the gallery.