Jamie Chung Mismatches Sandals With Colorful Crochet Dress for DSW Dinner

Jamie Chung was vibrantly dressed for dinner this week.

While heading to a dinner with DSW on Monday, Chung shared a new photo on Instagram in a colorful ensemble. The “Princess Protection Program” star wore a sleeveless checkerboard-patterned crochet-knit dress for the occasion, cast in hues of green, red, blue, orange, yellow, pink and black. The vibrant piece was layered atop a thin black slip dress for a modern spin, allowing its colors to further take center stage. Chung finished her outfit with a pair of glossy black sunglasses, as well as several gleaming rings.

When it came to footwear, Chung slipped into a pair of mismatched sandals to finish her outfit. The “Sucker Punch” star’s set featured thin asymmetric front and toe straps, as well as buckled ankle straps. Squared toes and thick block heels completed the set with a retro spin, while the shoes’ palette — one black, one orange — added a whimsical finish to Chung’s ensemble.

However, this wasn’t Chung’s only outing in colorful shoes this spring. The “Big Hero 6” actress was also spotted in March in Koolaburra’s affordable purple Alane sandals, which she styled with several outfits throughout the month.

Related Sydney Sweeney Pops in Pink Jumpsuit & Bedazzled Heels With Glen Powell at CinemaCon 2023 Meghan Markle Cheers in Pink Shorts Suit & Pumps With Prince Harry at Lakers Game in Los Angeles Kate Beckinsale Buttons Into Suit Vest, Velvet Pants & Sleek Zipped Boots

Chung’s shoe style is sharp and modern. For formal occasions, the “Lovecraft Country” actress often wears an array of colorful and neutral heeled sandals, mules and pumps from brands including Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Christian Louboutin. She’s also donned similar styles from affordable labels including Marc Fisher, Chinese Laundry and Vince Camuto. Off-duty, Chung can also be seen in Columbia hiking boots, Birkenstock clogs and Adidas sneakers, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover Jamie Chung and more stars at Neiman Marcus in the gallery.