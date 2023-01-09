×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ivanka Trump Jet-Skis in Versatile Swimsuit With Son Joseph Kushner

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Ivanka-trump-4
Ivanka Trump: February 2020
Ivanka Trump: April 2020
Ivanka Trump: July 2020
Ivanka Trump: September 2020
View Gallery 14 Images

Ivanka Trump was sportily dressed for family time on the ocean this week.

On Monday, the former presidential advisor posed on a jet ski while in the ocean with her and Jared Kushner’s 9-year-old son, Joseph Kushner. For the occasion, Trump wore sunglasses and a yellow and blue-paneled life jacket, layered over a black swimsuit. Kushner was practically dressed for the occasion as well, wearing a white swim shirt and striped swim trunks.

Ivanka Trump, Jet skii, ocean, Joseph Kushner, family
Ivanka Trump rides a jet ski with her son Joseph Kushner on Jan. 8, 2023.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ivanka Trump/Instagram

When it came to footwear, Trump’s shoes could not be seen. However, she likely wore a pair of complementary rubber or perforated water shoes — or opted to go barefoot while on the water, which is also a popular choice for the activity.

Prior to their jet ski moment, Trump and Kushner had been seen on her social media together while celebrating Hanukkah. During the occasion, Trump wore a long-sleeved mock-neck dress covered in sparkling cream sequins. The knee-length piece was complete with a matching sheer flower accent on her right shoulder, as well as small drop earrings.

Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New BalanceAfter departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad