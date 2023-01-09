Ivanka Trump Jet-Skis in Versatile Swimsuit With Son Joseph Kushner

Ivanka Trump was sportily dressed for family time on the ocean this week.

On Monday, the former presidential advisor posed on a jet ski while in the ocean with her and Jared Kushner’s 9-year-old son, Joseph Kushner. For the occasion, Trump wore sunglasses and a yellow and blue-paneled life jacket, layered over a black swimsuit. Kushner was practically dressed for the occasion as well, wearing a white swim shirt and striped swim trunks.

Ivanka Trump rides a jet ski with her son Joseph Kushner on Jan. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ivanka Trump/Instagram When it came to footwear, Trump’s shoes could not be seen. However, she likely wore a pair of complementary rubber or perforated water shoes — or opted to go barefoot while on the water, which is also a popular choice for the activity. Prior to their jet ski moment, Trump and Kushner had been seen on her social media together while celebrating Hanukkah. During the occasion, Trump wore a long-sleeved mock-neck dress covered in sparkling cream sequins. The knee-length piece was complete with a matching sheer flower accent on her right shoulder, as well as small drop earrings.