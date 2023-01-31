Ivanka Trump Straps Into Hiking Boots for Nature Outing With Husband Joseph Kushner

Ivanka Trump was dressed for an upstate nature outing this week.

On Monday, the former presidential advisor posed with husband Jared Kushner while the two hiked in upstate New York. For the occasion, Trump wore a black zip-up sweater under a lightly padded zipped windbreaker, layered beneath a knee-length black thermal coat. Gray technical hiking trousers and light gray gloves completed her ensemble, as seen in a photo dump on Instagram. Kushner was also practically outfitted for the occasion, wearing a padded gray Arc’teryx zip-up jacket with black pants and chunky lace-up sneakers.

shoes were equally practical: a set of lace-up hiking boots. Her round-toed style included dark and light gray paneled uppers with bright blue tongues, cinched with thin laces. Thick black outsoles and ridged soles finished the set with a traction-boosting base, similar to popular styles on the market from brands including Merrell, Columbia and Cougar.

When it came to footwear,

Trump’s

shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New

.

After departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family

. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.