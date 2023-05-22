Ivanka Trump Strikes a Sunset Pose in White Crop Top, Skirt & Sandals for Miami Heat’s NBA Playoffs Game

Ivanka Trump took minimalist style for a trip to Miami, Florida this week.

On Sunday, the former presidential advisor snapped a photo for Instagram ahead of supporting the Miami Heat team during their NBA playoffs game against the Boston Celtics. For the occasion, Trump posed by a balcony at sunset in a white off-the-shoulder crop top with a deep angled neckline and central ruching. The piece was paired with a matching skirt, which included a V-like waistline for a cutout effect.

A simple red string bracelet and pale nude manicure finished Trump’s ensemble. Though her shoes couldn’t be seen, the ex-first daughter’s outfit was likely finished with a pair of coordinating or complementary heeled sandals, flats or wedges. All have been staples in her wardrobe for years in a wide range of colors, which she’s similarly worn on numerous springtime occasions.

However, this wasn’t Trump’s only bold Miami outfit in recent weeks. Earlier in the month, the former fashion designer was also seen with her husband Jared Kushner at a Carbone Beach party in a strapless multicolored swirl-printed minidress, paired with red sandals and gold hoop earrings.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were pictured leaving Carbone Beach after attending the Gipsy King concert. CREDIT: LCD / SplashNews.com

Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New Balance . After departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami . The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.