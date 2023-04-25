Issa Rae Hits CinemaCon 2023 to Promote ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in Blue Denim Dress & Strappy Sandals

Issa Rae hit the red carpet while promoting her upcoming film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at Sony Picture’s presentation during CinemaCon 2023.

The “Insecure” star joined her costars Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas on Monday night. For the occasion, she wore a midi dress.

Issa Rae attends CinemaCon 2023 on April 24 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rae’s light blue denim dress featured thin straps, a V-neckline and featured black lace covering the bodice and bottom hemline of the garment, which reached just below her knees. She added silver jewelry including hoop earrings, a necklace and rings to the ensemble.

The “Rap Shit” actress added a pair of classic heels to complete her look. Her black leather stiletto sandals featured a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Rae, Steinfeld and Moore speak during Opening Night at CinemaCon on April 24 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Rae often wears sandals, paired with colorful dresses from brands like Sergio Hudson, Alexandre Vauthier and David Koma. She’s also been spotted in metallic pumps as well. When off-duty, the producer will likely step out in high-top sneakers from brands like Converse. Recently, she donned a lavender gown with a glittering ankle-strap silver stiletto to the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards in February.

