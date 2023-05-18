×
Iris Law Gives Romantic Dressing Edgy Twists in Sheer Saint Laurent Camisole & Skirt With Gold Heels at Cannes Film Festival 2023

By Allie Fasanella
“Monster” Red Carpet – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Gemma Chan, “Monster” Red Carpet- 76th Cannes Film Festival
Sara Sampaio, “Monster” Red Carpet- 76th Cannes Film Festival
Gemma Chan, “Monster” Red Carpet- 76th Cannes Film Festival
Julius Tennon and Viola Davis, “Monster” Red Carpet- 76th Cannes Film Festival
Iris Law made waves on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France tonight.

The model and daughter of Jude Law attended the Cannes premiere of “Monster” with Saint Laurent, stepping out in an all-black look from the French fashion house’s fall 2023 collection. Law wore a sheer, lace-trimmed camisole top featuring a strip of velvet along the chest and slinky straps tucked into a belted see-through skirt that hit just above the knee.

iris law, black sheer look, black leather slingback heels, pumps, black gloves, sheer top, red carpet, iris law style, pointy black pumps
Iris Law attends the “Monster” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The same ensemble, complete with transparent black tights and pointy leather slingback pumps, debuted on the runway back in February. Unlike the model on the catwalk, though, the 22-year-old accessorized the bold look with black leather gloves, adding a chunky gold bangle to her right wrist, and matching gold hoop earrings.

Law’s glossy black pumps featured a square vamp with an elongated toe, a sleek, angular gold heel and a complementary gold buckle adorning the heel strap.

iris law, red carpet, premiere, cannes film festival, black leather pumps, pointy black heels, slingback heels
Iris Law wearing a pair of pointy-toed black leather slingback pumps on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Ahead of the premiere, the rising model took to her Instagram story to share a snap of a chic black YSL bag and later showed off her chair inside the screening.

The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France, bringing together some of the biggest names in Hollywood while spotlighting the work of a diverse group of directors. The festival’s opening film was “Jeanne du Barry,” a French biographical drama starring Johnny Depp.

