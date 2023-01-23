Irina Shayk Storms the Runway in Lion-Head Dress & Heels for Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show

Irina Shayk made a viral runway statement while walking in Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week.

While in Paris, Shayk hit the runway for creative director Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired collection on Monday morning. The supermodel’s ensemble featured a ruched black velvet one-sleeved gown with a draped floor-length skirt. However, the dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive tawny golden lion’s head — and, though appearing to be real taxidermy, the piece was actually built and embroidered by hand in the Schiaparelli atelier. The accent has quickly gone viral, though Schiaparelli clarified on Instagram that no animals were harmed in its creation.

Irina Shayk walks in the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Estrop by Getty Images

In a coincidental viral moment, Kylie Jenner attended the show wearing Shayk’s exact gown — albeit in a modified strapless silhouette with gold corset-like back ties, paired with gold trompe l’oeil toe-topped pumps and a lock-buckled handbag.

Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Shayk slipped on a pair of Schiaparelli heels. Though the set was largely hidden beneath her gown’s hem, her style appeared to feature a pointed-toe silhouette crafted from black leather. The set was likely finished with stiletto heels, given the shoe’s traditional shape and Roseberry’s penchant for it.

A closer look at Shayk’s pumps. CREDIT: Estrop by Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

